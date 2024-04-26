Richard Simmons kept Pauly Shore 'up all night crying' after voicing disapproval of biopic

Richard Simmons is making it clear where he stands with the biopic in the works starring Pauly Shore.

"The Pauly Shore biopic does not have my blessing. Some major studios are interested with me being involved in MY story. Who should play me? Tom Cruise lol," Simmons said in a statement, confirmed by his publicist to Fox News Digital Friday.

Simmons' comments come after Deadline reported Jordan Allen-Dutton was slated to write the script for the upcoming biopic. According to the outlet, the film doesn't have a title, and few specifics have been disclosed.

Simmons also took to Facebook Wednesday, writing, "I just read that a man that I don’t know is writing my bio pic starring Pauly Shore. I do not approve this movie. I am in talks with major studios to create my own bio pic with some help. Wait for this movie."

Shore shared a lengthy statement with Fox News Digital and explained he was "up all night crying" after seeing Simmons' social media post.

"Richard, how do you not approve of this movie? I mean, really, who’s better to play you in a movie than me?" Shore said. "Leonardo DiCaprio’s not gonna play you. Brad Pitt’s not gonna play you. I’m perfect. Everyone already thinks I’m you. We’re the same. Beautiful inside and out. Helllll yea!

"Richard, you haven’t even heard the pitch! Why don’t you simply let me come over to your house, bring you some warm matzo ball soup and a pastrami sandwich with dark mustard from Canters, rub your feet, and we can listen to the writer, Jordan Allen-Dutton, pitch you our idea?

"I know you, Richard. We used to hang out back in the day. I’d always see you at The Comedy Store. You’re my old buddy. Richard, you’re gonna love our movie. We’re going to make the most beautiful cinematic masterpiece that’s going to honor you in a way that you’ll drop to your knees and cry with joy and happiness."

He echoed Simmons' statement about reaching out to studios himself and said, "And I also heard the good news that you’re in talks with studios to do a biopic about yourself. That’s amazing! The more movies about you, the better! You deserve it. There should be hundreds made.

"But as you know, many biopics are made without the subject agreeing to be part of it, such as Elvis, Stephen Hawking, Marilyn Monroe, Steve Jobs, and many, many more. Some of them turned out good, some of them turned out bad. Mine is going to turn out amaze-balls. So...let me know when you want me to come over with yummy food from Canters, and Jordan and I will come pitch you in your living room. I love you, Richard, and so did my mom.

"Love you always, Your old friend Pauly Shore."

In January, it was announced Shore would play Simmons in the feature film. In September, viral memes circulated online of Pauly and Richard's similar appearance. Shore took to Facebook to announce that he reached out to Simmons about portraying him in a film.

"I’ve noticed all the reactions to me playing Richard Simmons in a new biopic," Pauly wrote at the time. "So I reached out to him. I heard he’s living deep in Big Bear. We’ve been playing phone tag (yes, he still has a phone).

"I’m trying to make it happen for you guys. Be optimistic. In the meantime, hit up Hulu, Amazon, Disney, HBO and all the big producers. I definitely can morph into this guy. I’ll see you at the Academy Awards 2025."

Shortly after crafting the social media post, Shore shared a statement with People about why he believes a Richard Simmons biopic would "unite America."

"He helped so many people. If you read people talking about him, they'd always be like, 'I was 400 pounds and Richard Simmons saved my life!' He was all about positivity and helping people. And there's so much angst and divisiveness in the world, so I think a dose of that positivity is what people need," he told the outlet at the time.

"There's also joy we both have and love to share, and a flamboyancy. We're both very physical, we're both over the top and silly."

In Simmons' Facebook post on Wednesday, he announced he wants to be part of a film that highlights his life. In March, the former fitness guru announced he had been diagnosed with skin cancer over a decade after retreating from the public eye.

Richard shared with his fans that he was "dying" and detailed the moment he found out about the diagnosis and the procedure he underwent in attempt to remove the cancer cells.

"I didn’t get it all out," he wrote in his post. "He burned my face again. This time was worse than before... It was deeper. I did not cry this time but I did grit my teeth. ‘Come back in another hour and a half.’… .to be continued…"

After creating a stir among fans online, Simmons' rep told Fox News Digital the "Sweatin' to the Oldies" instructor is "not dying."

"I can confirm with 100% certainty that Richard is not dying," his statement began. "He’s, in fact, very healthy and happy. The sole purpose of the post was meant to be inspirational."