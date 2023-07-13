Richard Simmons gives rare update on 75th birthday, nearly a decade after retreat from public eye

Richard Simmons just turned 75 years old, and his representative shared a rare update on the reclusive fitness icon.

Tom Estey told "Entertainment Tonight," "This is a big milestone. I just want to see him happy, which he is."

Simmons has not been seen in public since 2014, and his withdrawal from the public eye has sparked rumors and concern from fans.

There were allegations in 2016 that Simmons was being held hostage by his housekeeper, which Simmons denied in a phone interview on "Today."

"No one is holding me in my house as a hostage," he said at the time. "You know, I do what I want to do, as I’ve always done, so people should sort of just believe what I have to say because, like, I’m Richard Simmons!"

He added that the idea was "just very silly" and said of his housekeeper, "Teresa Reveles has been with me for 30 years; it’s almost like we’re a married couple."

Simmons also refuted claims he was transgender and had transitioned to become a woman. In a court filing in his defamation suit against The National Enquirer in 2017, Simmons said, "I am male. I am not transgender. I have never sought nor obtained any medical treatment or procedure designed to transition from male to female."

In 2022, a documentary titled "TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons," was released, claiming the reason for his absence was knee surgery that slowed down his exercise regimen, causing him to "sink into a deep depression" as he doesn’t want to be remembered as "this frail, old guy."

A spokesperson for Simmons told Fox News Digital at the time they had no comment about the allegations made in the doc.

Simmons posted on his own Facebook page at the time, simply writing "Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and love! Love, Richard."

The 75-year-old began his career in fitness when he opened a gym in Los Angeles in the 1970s, and rose to fame in the ‘80s and ’90s with his workout videos, "Sweatin’ to the Oldies," and flamboyant personality and costumes.

He was a frequent guest on daytime and late night shows, and routinely advocated for health and exercise.

Simmons’ YouTube channel even released previous recordings of older workouts to encourage people to stay active during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021

"We have had an overwhelming request for Richard to return in some way as a comfort to all dealing with the pandemic," a representative for the star told Fox News in a statement. "We thought we would start by re-releasing some workouts and other inspirational content on his YT channel. Richard is very touched by the outreach."

