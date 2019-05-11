Richard Madden says sex scenes 'weren't fun' with Taron Egerton in new movie

Richard Madden's career is going from strength to strength and his latest role is in the Elton John biopic "Rocketman."

In the film, the Scot plays Elton's former lover and manager John Reid while Taron Egerton plays the music man himself.

Madden revealed in a recent interview that shooting of the film was a wonderful experience except for the sex scenes. He's not a fan of getting almost nude and pretending to do the deed.

"Sex scenes are never fun to shoot but I only ever do these things if there’s a real justification for them," the 32-year-old actor told The Sun.

"This is the first time Elton ever had sex with anyone so that’s why it’s a relevant scene, in terms of his progression," he added.

The Golden Globe-winner has never been a fan of sex scenes. He told Elle magazine, “I dread doing these things."

Madden added that he doesn't care if the scene is with a man or a woman because it's all about the importance of "storytelling."

The former "Game of Thrones" star is reportedly now single after splitting with his girlfriend this year but he's choosing to focus on the positive.

"I’m in a very happy, positive place," he admitted. "I made a big effort to focus on that in the past six months, to really find happiness and pursue it and I’m doing that. Touch wood, it’s working."