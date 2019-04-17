Actor Richard Madden says he ‘dreads’ filming sex scenes

Actor Richard Madden would prefer to avoid sex scenes altogether.

Madden, who is well known for his previous role as Rob Stark in the hit HBO series “Game of Thrones” and now as David Budd on the BBC show “Bodyguard,” recently revealed to Elle he doesn’t care to film sex scenes — in fact, he “dreads” them.

“I dread doing these things,” Madden, 32, told the magazine, which probed the Scottish actor about his sex scenes in the upcoming movie, "Rocketman." In the film, which will hit the big screen on May 31, Madden plays singer-songwriter Elton John’s former lover and manager John Reid.

Madden said it doesn't matter if an intimate scene involves women or men — he'd prefer to skip it regardless.

“With one, you get stubble rash, right?” he said. “That’s basically it. Otherwise, there’s no difference. It’s storytelling.”