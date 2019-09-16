Ric Ocasek's widow Paulina Porizkova speaks out after The Cars' singer's death

Paulina Porizkova broke her silence in a small way following the death of her estranged husband, The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek.

Porizkova, 54, posted a photo of flowers left outside the New York City townhouse she and the Rock n' Roll Hall of Famer shared, writing simply, "Thank you."

The former supermodel found Ocasek unresponsive and unconscious in their Manhattan home on Sunday.

THE CARS FRONTMAN RIC OCASEK DEAD AT 75

PAULINA PORIZKOVA SHARES MAKEUP-FREE SELFIE

Responders pronounced Ocasek dead at the scene. He was 75.

Porizkova and Ocasek met in 1984 on the set of The Cars' music video for "Drive." They married in 1989 and share two adult sons.

In 2018, Porizkova announced she and Ocasek had separated after 28 years of marriage.

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED STUNNER PAULINA PORIZKOVA PROUD TO BE 54

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Our family always has been — and still is — a well-built car,” Porizkova wrote on Instagram. “When the four of us are together, we can go wherever the road takes us. But as a bicycle, my husband and I no longer pedal in unison. So we’re ditching the bicycle. Ric and I have been peacefully separated for the past year. The photos of our happy family are, in fact, happy family photos; we are just no longer a couple.”