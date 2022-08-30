'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice says she had to spend more on security after Ramona Singer's wedding leak

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Teresa Giudice let fans in on her drama with Ramona Singer, claiming Singer caused her to spend more money when she posted her invitation to Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ wedding on her Instagram story.

During a recent appearance speaking on a panel at the Live! Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia, Giudice revealed she found out about Singer’s social media blunder when a friend of hers called her to let her know, after it had already been posted for half an hour.

She recalled going through her phone looking for Singer’s phone number, eventually calling a mutual friend and asking them to send her the contact information so she could ask her to take the post down.

"I’m like, 'Ramona, take down my invitation off your Story! Why would you do that?'" Giudice explained in the clip shared by a fan on Twitter. "I’m like, 'You’re on TV, I’m on TV, why would you do that? My husband-to-be has crazy f--king exes, are you kidding me?'"

'RHONJ' STARS MELISSA, JOE GORGA DISCUSS SKIPPING TERESA GIUDICE-LUIS RUELAS WEDDING

The invitation that was posted featured the password for her wedding website, which those invited could use to log in and get all the necessary wedding information. Since Singer leaked it, all that information was made available to the public.

After Singer posted the invitation, Giudice was forced to send a new invitation to everyone with an updated password. She says having to send out the second round of invitations was an additional extra cost.

"The second invitation I sent out was a rose box. I told everybody that that was their favor, so instead of having wedding favors at the wedding, instead of them bringing them home, I sent them to their house, she explained. "But it cost me extra money for postage and extra money for security. So, thank you, Ramona."

Giudice was also asked if the reason Singer ended up not attending her wedding was because she was uninvited after leaking the invitation. She claimed Singer simply wasn't able to make it and that she would have never uninvited someone from her wedding, also admitting she wasn’t all that bothered Singer wasn’t there.

"Listen, whoever wanted to be at my wedding was there, and whoever didn’t want to be at my wedding is fine, too," Giudice said. "I really felt the love. I mean, when you guys see it on TV, you’ll see there was so much love … it was beautiful."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Giudice may have also been referring to her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, when she made this statement. Her family members famously chose not to attend her wedding at the last minute, claiming that an incident that occurred while filming season 13's final episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" would have made it too awkward for them to be there.

Her brother, Joe, placed the blame on Giudice, claiming he will always love his sister, but based off everything she has done to them, he didn’t feel as if he was wanted at the wedding.

"Let’s go back to the reunion. She did this. This was all on her," Joe explained on Melissa’s "On Display" podcast. "This is what she really wanted. She didn’t want you in the wedding. She didn’t want any of my children in the wedding. She barely wanted me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Giudice and Ruelas' wedding will air on Bravo.