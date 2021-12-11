'Days of Our Lives' star Rhonda Stubbins White dead at 60

Television actress Rhonda Stubbins White has died. She was 60.

A manager for White confirmed her death to People magazine, and a friend later also posted a statement about her passing to the star's Facebook account.

"To the friends of Rhonda: It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my dear friend Rhonda Stubbins White. She was an amazingly talented woman, full of positivity and energy, and grounded by her faith. We were all fortunate to have known her and shared her short time on this earth," the comment, written by friend Todd Baker, reads.

White's manager did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment but told the magazine the actress died on Monday after battling cancer. Baker said a memorial was in the process of being planned with a potential Zoom livestream.

White appeared on television since the 1990s. Her small screen debut took place on "Here and Now," and she also starred in "Lauren Avenue."

In addition to playing the recurring role as Lady Vi on "Days of Our Lives," White also appeared in "ER," "Touched by an Angel," "NYPD Blue," "Chicago Hope" and "Charmed." She also had a guest role on "Shameless" in 2019 and starred in Tyler Perry's "Ruthless."

According to The Hollywood Reporter reports that White is survived by her siblings Gregory and Annette.