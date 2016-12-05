Report: Fiancé of NY Giants star Victor Cruz allegedly sent angry text to his ‘side chicks’

Giants’ wide receiver Victor Cruz has been fighting week after week to get back on the field after overcoming a pesky calf injury that has left him sidelined since the offseason. But it looks like he might have another type of fight on his hands.

Gossip website MediaTakeout is reporting that Cruz has not kept his promise to be faithful to fiancé Elaina Watley, and she is letting his “side chicks” know that she’s on to them.

The website alleges they were forwarded a copy of a text message Watley sent to Cruz and various women he has supposedly been canoodling with in hotel rooms while he recovers. In the text, Watley supposedly lets them know that if any of them thought she was his only plaything, they were wrong.

“Hello ladies, this is Elania Victor Cruz’s fiancé,” the text starts, according to MediaTakeout. “You all know about me, and I seem to be the topic of conversations with Vic. I’m sure he’s told you many things about us, and how we don’t exist but given the fact that you all meet him in hotel rooms only, we all know that’s a lie, just as he tells me you all are whores and mean nothing to him.”

The text continues: “I figured since you all know about me, then I should introduce each one of you to each other so we can all know who we have all been f***ing for the past several months. So ladies meet one another and feel free to exchange notes.”

Fox News Latino cannot confirm the source of text.

Cruz and Watley have not made any comments regarding MediaTakeout’s report.

