'Remember the Titans' star Ethan Suplee shows off muscles after drastic weight loss transformation

Ethan Suplee knows practice makes perfect, especially in the gym.

The "My Name is Earl" actor posted words of affirmation along with a workout selfie where he showed off his toned muscles on Instagram.

Suplee, 46, began a lifestyle change nearly 20 years ago when he reached more than 550 lbs on the scale, and has since transformed his outlook toward food and health.

"Once upon a time, the whole world was an impossibility," he wrote. "Conquering all of it is still impossible, so I’m just concentrating on today."

Suplee added," If today becomes too much, I will focus on right now. Right now, I’m ok, I will beat right now."

He regularly updates his social media followers about past issues with weight, and shares inspirational messages along with transformation photos.

In the multi-shot post, he shared a photo from an earlier acting gig before revealing his new physique.

In October, he shared tips toward achieving lean muscle mass while still eating "refined carbs, sugar and seed oils."

His commitment to his health and wellness inspired his podcast, "American Glutton," which launched three years ago and delves into "the ambiguities of moral ‘truth,’ cooking, and eating."

The "Mallrats" star, who will soon join forces once again with Kevin Smith and Jason Lee in "Twilight of the Mallrats," admitted he's been on a diet more-or-less his entire life.

By the time he was 10, Suplee said he weighed over 200 pounds and his father put him on a liquid diet, but his mother took him off, and he "had a big upsurge of weight gain."

Suplee estimated on the premiere episode that throughout his life, he’s "gained and lost probably close to 1,000 pounds."

With a better understanding of health, he uses "food as an energy source" and his current goal is to get a six-pack.

"... I’m not far off. Pretty f----ng close actually," he shared. "So it’s an utterly vain goal. I don’t care. Who cares? I’ve never had a vain goal like that before."