'Rehab Addict Rescue' star Nicole Curtis wins legal dispute over Detroit house deal

" Rehab Addict Rescue " star Nicole Curtis has scored a victory in a legal dispute with Detroit, Mich. over ownership of a blighted home.

The HGTV star said she has spent at least $60,000 to start fixing up the home after buying it from a couple for $17,000. But the Detroit Land Bank Authority stepped forward and said it was the actual legal owner.

Wayne County Judge Tim Kenny ruled in Curtis' favor, saying her renovation group had recorded a title to the property before the Land Bank did, The Detroit News reported Friday.

Kenny told Curtis to complete the renovation and reduce the risk to the public.

'REHAB ADDICT RESCUE' STAR NICOLE CURTIS SCAMMED IN HOUSE DEAL, DETROIT MAYOR SAYS

Curtis’ Detroit Renovations LLC apparently didn’t know that the house had returned to the Land Bank's control after the previous owners failed to fixed it up.

Mayor Mike Duggan has said Curtis was "scammed" by people who didn't legally own the property. But after the court ruling, the mayor called to congratulate her.

"As far as we are concerned, the matter is resolved," Duggan spokesman John Roach said.

Curtis' attorney declined to comment. The newspaper said Curtis intends to spend $500,000 to revive the property.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Back in March, Duggan admitted he felt "bad" for Curtis.

"It appears she was scammed. It appears she paid somebody who didn’t own the house and paid them to buy it. But the land bank can’t legally just give her the property," he said.

Curtis, a resident of Detroit, previously ended her show "Rehab Addict" in 2018. She returned to TV with a brand new series titled " Rehab Addict Rescue " in January, where she helps homeowners restore crumbling historic homes to their former glory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.