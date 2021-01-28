HGTV star Nicole Curtis on why she took a two-year break from TV: 'I was wearing way too many hats'

HGTV star Nicole Curtis has been out of the spotlight for two years since ending her show "Rehab Addict" in 2018.

The 44-year-old is now back with a brand new series, "Rehab Addict Rescue," where she helps homeowners restore crumbling historic homes to their former glory.

The renovation TV star spoke to Fox News about how she needed time away from the cameras and why older homes are her calling.

Fox News: What did you learn when you took that break from TV and why was now a good time to come back?

Nicole Curtis: I was wearing way too many hats. I had worked hard and I put every single ounce of effort I had into the show and into the brand and of course, raising my son. But I was working more than seven days a week and we only have seven days a week.

It's not the money that makes me happy. It's knowing that I have enough time in my day to do the things that really matter. And with [Rehab Addict], it came to an impasse where I was like, this isn't really worth it right now for me.

I just want to go back to a quiet life. And there's something so fabulous about this being able to take time to be at home, to be a mom.

FN: What keeps you coming back to these old, historic homes?

NC: The old houses are still very soothing for me. It's my niche, it's my passion, it's where I feel accomplished. I feel proud of my work because I've spent so many years, you know, getting to know everything I need to know without any help.

It's also humbling because every house is different and I go in there and I'm like, we're going to get this done. And I think that that's the aspect that always draws me back into these crazy projects.

Fox News: What's it like to have your son Ethan work on the projects with you?

Curtis: I joke my son has been in the business since he was in the womb because I always worked. Even when they're little, they pick up on things he knows old houses, construction... he knows production. It's very cool to have him back on television because he grew up on TV and if there's one opinion I trust, it's always his.

I was very young when I had him, which I always remind him of. When I was his age, I had a 2-year-old and I was running a business and putting myself through school full time. It's very hard sometimes to look at him because I still see him as a little boy that wanted to be with me every second of the day.

Fox News: When you were starting out, how did you overcome some of those naysayers and doubters?

Curtis: When I'm on a job site and somebody comes in and acts [disrespectful]... after they work with me for five minutes, they're like, 'Oh, never mind, she knows her sh*t.' Yes, I'm a female but I write the checks. I'm the boss.

I don't think I ever saw a female contractor with a construction hat growing up but I just knew that I could be anything I wanted to be because that's how I was raised. There's only one you. I'm not in competition with anyone because I'm [unique] and put my twist on things.

You have to really just find the people that love and support you and focus on those people and focus on that circle.

"Rehab Addict Rescue" premieres Thursday, January 28, at 9 pm ET/PT on HGTV