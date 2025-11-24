Reggae pioneer Jimmy Cliff dead at 81

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reggae star and actor Jimmy Cliff has died, according to a note posted on social media channels.

"It's with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia," the announcement from Cliff's wife on his official Facebook page said.

"I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists and coworkers who have shared his journey with him. To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career. He really appreciated each and every fan for their love," the post continued.

"I also wanted to thank Dr. Couceyro and the whole medical staff, as they have been extremely supportive and helpful during this difficult process. Jimmy, my darling, may you rest in peace. I will follow your wishes. I hope you all can respect our privacy during these hard times. Further information will be provided at a later date," she noted.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.