Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Reggae icon 'Peetah' Morgan, lead singer of Morgan Heritage, dies at 46

Morgan Heritage, formed in 1994, won a Grammy for best reggae album in 2016 with 'Strictly Roots'

Associated Press
Published
close
Riley Green on Toby Keith: He ‘stood his ground’ on his values Video

Riley Green on Toby Keith: He ‘stood his ground’ on his values

Country music star Riley Green talks about his life and career and reflects on Toby Keith’s legacy on ‘Fox & Friends.’

  • Peter Anthony Morgan, the lead singer of the popular reggae band Morgan Heritage, has died at the age of 46.
  • He was the son of the renowned Jamaican reggae singer Denroy Morgan.
  • Morgan Heritage, formed in 1994, won a Grammy for best reggae album in 2016 with "Strictly Roots."

Peter Anthony Morgan, lead singer of the popular reggae band Morgan Heritage that he founded with four siblings, died Sunday at 46, his family said.

The family asked for privacy and thanked people in advance for their love and support. The statement posted on social media did not share a cause of death.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness wrote on the X social media platform that his "heart is heavy" over the news. He called Morgan's death a "colossal loss" for Jamaica and reggae music.

ERIC CLAPTON FOUND SOBRIETY 'SCARY,' FEARED IT WOULD HURT HIS PERFORMANCE: AUTHOR

Morgan, known as "Peetah," was a son of renowned Jamaican reggae singer Denroy Morgan.

Morgan Heritage

Peter Anthony Morgan, far right, is seen with the other band members of Morgan Heritage after winning the trophy for Best Reggae Album 'Strictly Roots' during The 58th Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Morgan died on Sunday at age 46, his family said. (Jason Kempin/WireImage)

He and his siblings formed Morgan Heritage in 1994, and the band won a Grammy for best reggae album in 2016 for "Strictly Roots."

One of his brothers, Roy "Gramps" Morgan, moved to Tennessee, where he aimed to introduce Nashville to reggae.

ROCKER TOMMY LEE SAYS HE HAS 'MY LIFE BACK' AFTER 'MONUMENTAL' HAND SURGERY FOR 'DEBILITATING' CONDITION

"If you follow reggae music and country music, it’s a lot of storytelling," Morgan told The Associated Press in 2018. "In reggae we tell the story of people suffering."

The other siblings who helped found the band were Una Morgan, Nakhamyah "Lukes" Morgan and Memmalatel "Mr. Mojo" Morgan.

Trending