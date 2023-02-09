Expand / Collapse search
Reese Witherspoon was 'terrified' on set of 'Friends,' reveals surprising advice Jennifer Aniston gave her

Ashton Kutcher stars alongside Reese Witherspoon in 'Your Place or Mine' premiering Feb. 10

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Despite guest starring on "Friends" over two decades ago, Reese Witherspoon can still remember her lines and experiences filming with Jennifer Aniston like it was yesterday.

While appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Witherspoon detailed being "terrified" while on the set of the hit sitcom in 2000.

"I was terrified. I was out of my body…. My body was there and then my head and my brain was somewhere else. I'd just had a baby," she detailed.

"The funny storyline was that I started dating Ross because she and Ross were ‘on a break,'" referencing the infamous narrative between Rachel (played by Aniston) and Ross (played by David Schwimmer).

Reese Witherspoon discussed her experience filming "Friends" with Jennifer Aniston.

Reese Witherspoon discussed her experience filming "Friends" with Jennifer Aniston. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Steve Granitz)

"And she was – gets really jealous and she's like ‘You can’t date Ross,'" Witherspoon explained of Rachel's reaction.

"And I was like ‘I can’t? The only thing I can't have is dairy,'" she recalled of the line she delivered in the show as the audience laughed.

Reese Witherspoon had a two-episode arc in season six of "Friends."

Reese Witherspoon had a two-episode arc in season six of "Friends." (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal)

"I still remember the line," she exclaimed. "Their writing was so good on that show, so it's really memorable… I have all sorts of funny, famous ‘Friends’ lines that are stuck in my head. Don't y'all?" she asked the audience.

Witherspoon remembers being very aware of the success of the show, and it was Aniston who helped her feel more comfortable on set.

"I was terrified, but Aniston was so sweet to me. She was like, ‘They don’t care if you mess up. They actually like it better when you mess up,'" Witherspoon said.

Reese Witherspoon acted alongside Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston in an episode of "Friends," taped in 2000.

Reese Witherspoon acted alongside Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston in an episode of "Friends," taped in 2000. (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal)

Witherspoon also recalled the first time she walked into the show's famous coffee spot.

"Walking into Central Perk, that main coffee place, and sitting on the couch, I was like ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe this is happening. Oh my God, there's Joey. Oh my God," she said referencing Matt LeBlanc's character.

"Joey said to me, ‘How you doing,'" Witherspoon said excitedly. 

Reese Witerspoon stars alongside Ashton Kutcher in their new film "Your Place or Mine."

Reese Witerspoon stars alongside Ashton Kutcher in their new film "Your Place or Mine." (Getty Images)

Witherspoon's career exploded after her time on "Friends," starring in films like "Legally Blonde," "Walk the Line" and "Wild." 

Her next project, a romantic-comedy with Ashton Kutcher, "Your Place or Mine," debuts on Netflix on Feb. 10.

