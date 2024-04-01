Rebel Wilson doubles down on sexual harassment claims against Sacha Baron Cohen: 'Humiliated and degraded'

Rebel Wilson isn't backing down from her shocking claims about former co-star Sacha Baron Cohen.

The actress wrote about her experience of working with Cohen in her new memoir, "Rebel Rising," describing how uncomfortable she felt while filming their 2016 film, "The Brothers Grimsby." Cohen has vehemently denied her claims, and now, Wilson is insisting she's telling the truth, saying she was "humiliated and degraded as a person" on the movie set.

"That was something that happened 10 years ago, and obviously I've moved past it now, but it was my worst professional experience," she admitted in an interview on "Today" on Monday morning.

"Just feeling humiliated and degraded as a person, I just thought it's worth sharing in the book because there's probably a lot of people out there that have had the same experiences," she continued.

Wilson also claimed that since her allegations about Cohen's behavior have been getting attention, "I've had a lot of women reach out and say that they've had similar experiences with this guy."

"Rebel Rising" is set to release April 2, but she's spoken about the chapter of her book dedicated to Cohen on social media. She originally neglected to name names, instead referring to him as an "a--hole" that she'd worked with, but after he allegedly attempted to stop her from publishing her book, she called him out directly.

"I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers," Wilson wrote on her Instagram story last week. "The ‘a--hole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."

In "The Brothers Grimsby," Wilson and Cohen starred together as a husband and wife of nine kids. Later, Wilson accused Cohen of "harassing" her on the movie set during a radio show interview, according to Variety.

"Every day he’s like, ‘Just go naked. It will be funny. Remember in ‘Borat’ when I did that naked scene? It was hilarious,’" Wilson said, the outlet reported. "On the last day, I thought I’d obviously won the argument, and he got a body double to do the naked scene."

Cohen allegedly told Wilson to "stick [her] finger up [his] butt" while filming the last scene, despite the move not being included in the script.

"Look, I’ll just pull down my pants. You just stick your finger up my butt. It’ll be a really funny bit," he allegedly said.

A representative for Cohen denied her claims, telling Fox News Digital, "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of ‘The Brothers Grimsby.’"

During her new interview, Wilson admitted she wasn't surprised that Cohen is denying her accusations against him, saying, "Obviously, knowing his character, I assumed he would react in this way."

"Writing a memoir, the book gets fully legally vetted," she explained, "so obviously there are tons of people to back what I'm saying in the book, the book is 100% honest and truthful."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.