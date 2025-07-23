Rebecca Romijn’s Jeffrey Epstein link exposed by husband Jerry O'Connell

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jerry O’Connell made a surprising revelation during a comedy show in the Hamptons as he casually announced that his wife, Rebecca Romijn, once visited Jeffrey Epstein’s private island.

O’Connell, 51, clarified that the former supermodel’s visit to the infamous island, owned by the disgraced financier, was strictly professional.

The moment came during a performance with comedian Seth Herzog at an event in Montauk – Epstein’s island came up as part of a stand-up act.

"Everyone went," Herzog joked during his set, as he referenced the wide-ranging rumors about Epstein’s circle, according to Page Six. "Let’s make like the beginning of the universe: have a Big Bang. These are the lines Hawking is working with."

Stephen Hawking, the renowned physicist, visited Epstein’s private island in 2006 as part of a science conference in St. Thomas. He was never accused of any wrongdoing.

O’Connell then chimed in with his own surprise confession about Romijn, 52.

"Actually, my wife told me she went to Epstein Island. There was a modeling shoot there. My wife was modeling at the time," the actor said, as he caught the crowd off guard.

He quickly confirmed the context of the visit and emphasized it was purely for her work.

"I’m so sorry, everyone. I know this is a comedy show, but that’s the end of that story. There was no massaging of feet."

"Anyone else want to confess?" Herzog quipped.

His confession about his wife on Epstein’s island comes after the couple recently made a surprise admission about their unconventional approach to their 18-year marriage.

O’Connell and Romijn have their own nontraditional rules regarding how they manage their finances.

"We keep our money completely separate," Romijn confessed during an interview with Andy Cohen on Sirius XM.

"There’s a community pot" for family expenses, she explained, also sharing that the couple contribute to the account "quarterly."

O’Connell chimed in and said, "We actually throttle how much money we put into that account."

"Depending on who’s working more… The one who’s not working gets a little bit of a break, and the one who is working puts in a little more," Romijn added. "And we really tag-team with work."

O’Connell and Romijn tied the knot in 2007, two years after she divorced "Full House" star John Stamos. Romijn and Stamos were married from 1998 until 2005.