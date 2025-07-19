Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O'Connell admit unconventional approach to 18-year marriage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When it comes to Hollywood marriages, Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn have their own nontraditional rules.

After 18 years of marriage, the longtime couple made a surprise admission about how they manage their finances.

"We keep our money completely separate," Romijn, 52, confessed during an interview with Andy Cohen on Sirius XM.

"There’s a community pot," she said, for family expenses, also sharing that the couple contribute to the account "quarterly."

O’Connell chimed in and said, "We actually throttle how much money we put into that account."

"Depending on who’s working more… The one who’s not working gets a little bit of a break, and the one who is working puts in a little more," Romijn added. "And we really tag-team with work."

After the birth of their twin daughters, the couple made the conscious decision that one of them would always stay home with their children.

"No one else is ever going to raise them besides us," she said.

Romijn and O'Connell welcomed Charlie and Dolly, now 16, in 2008.

The conversation kicked off when Cohen joked that O’Connell’s wallet likely took a hit after his hosting gig on CBS’ "The Talk" wrapped up last year.

O’Connell and Romijn tied the knot in 2007, two years after she divorced "Full House" star John Stamos. Romijn and Stamos were married from 1998 until 2005.

The Hollywood couple’s comments come after Stamos previously described the former Victoria's Secret model in a negative way while discussing their divorce.

In his memoir "If You Would Have Told Me," Stamos said he felt like Romijn was the "Devil" and "evil" when their marriage was falling apart and he "hated" her at the time. He said he later realized he was "as much to blame" as her at the end of their marriage.

"My wife’s ex-husband recently wrote a biography and it referred to my wife in a negative manner… a lot of people have asked me about that in the press," O'Connell said in 2023.

"And it would be easy for me to say like, ‘Screw you, how dare you ask me that,’ but really it would be bringing attention to a situation that I don’t want to feed into."

He added, "There’s children involved. Teenage children who read everything on the internet. So you don’t want to like feed that fire."