Reba wears white rose to the Grammys: 'Everybody should be treated right'

Like many artists at Sunday's Grammy Awards in New York City, Reba McEntire wore a white rose to show solidarity with the #MeToo movement and Time's Up, initiatives that support women speaking out about sexual abuse and harassment.

The legendary country star said she wore the white rose pinned to her black and silver beaded gown to express what the recent sexual assault revelations have meant to her.

"Everybody should be treated right," she said. "Let's be kind to one another."

McEntire told Fox News she thinks show business is learning and making strides in the right direction as more and more women speak out about being mistreated.

"What I think we've learned is you've got to be nice," she noted.

McEntire says treating people as you want to be treated is the key.

"And you don't have to be nice because somebody is going to catch you," she added.

She said in times like these, music can be cathartic.

"You sit down with a good album, good piece of music, and it will heal your heart," she said. "It's kind of like reading the Bible."

McEntire is nominated for a Grammy for best roots gospel album for "Sing it Now: Songs of Faith and Hope."

Of her new music she said, "I've had friends of mine saying that their friends have listened to the album and it has helped heal their hearts."

Earlier this week the 62-year-old made headlines for being named Kentucky Fried Chicken's new Colonel Sanders.

"I was very flattered when they asked me," she told Fox News. "I thought it would be hysterical to do it... I [think] it's pretty dang cool."