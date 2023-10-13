Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift

Reba McEntire 'so mad' at Taylor Swift for dating 'crush' Travis Kelce

Swift and Kelce ignited romance rumors after she attended a Kansas City Chiefs game September 24

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift attends Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game at Met Life stadium Video

Taylor Swift attends Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game at Met Life stadium

Taylor Swift was joined by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and more as she cheered on Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets game on Oct. 1. (Credit: Rachelle Janeczek via Storyful)

Reba McEntire has a bone to pick with Taylor Swift now that the pop star and NFL tight end Travis Kelce are reportedly dating.

McEntire admitted she has had a crush on the Kansas City Chiefs star despite her long term relationship with Rex Linn.

"Oh, my gosh, I am so mad at [Taylor] because I had a crush on him," the musician told "Today."

"Now I can’t have a crush anymore because he’s dating her."

Reba McEntire and Taylor Swift side by side

Reba McEntire, left, admitted she has a crush on Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's rumored boyfriend. (Getty Images)

"I was so devastated," McEntire added, joking that her "boyfriend" had "cheated" on her.

Swift and Kelce ignited romance rumors when the "Midnights" singer appeared alongside Kelce's mother in the game suite as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24.

Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce from private suite at Kansas City Chiefs game

Taylor Swift was the talk of the town after making an appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game in September. (Getty Images)

McEntire has long thought Kelce was "so cute" and has commented on the tight end's appearance while watching football with Linn, whom she has been dating since 2020.

"We were watching him play because I love the Chiefs and I love Patrick [Mahomes], and I’d say, ‘Oh, he’s so cute. Oh, he’s so cute,’" she told "Today."

"When he and Taylor started dating, Rex said, ‘Your boyfriend’s got another girlfriend.’ I said, ‘Rub it in.’"

Taylor Swift at a NFL game on Oct. 12

Taylor Swift made her third appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game Thursday as speculation grows about her potential relationship with Travis Kelce. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Swift and Kelce have not publicly confirmed a relationship, but Swift appeared Thursday night at the NFL star's game against the Denver Broncos. The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer wore an all-black outfit paired with a Kansas City Chiefs jacket for the appearance.

She spent time in a suite with Donna Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany.

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce whisper before the game

Taylor Swift hides her mouth as she speaks to Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes cheer on football game

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift celebrate during a Kansas City Chiefs game on Oct. 12. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Swift has steadily made headlines as she traveled around the country all summer for "The Eras Tour." More recently, Swift appeared at the premiere of the concert movie.

Taylor Swift poses in blue dress in front of movie theater at The Grove in LA

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" premiered Wednesday at the AMC Theatres at The Grove in Los Angeles. (Matt Winkelmeyer)

Despite the multiple public appearances by Swift at Kelce's games, the two are "still just getting to know each other."

"He is a charming guy," a source told People magazine. "It’s more of a hanging out situation than dating."

"He’s focusing on football like he always has," the insider added. "During the NFL season, his priority is the Chiefs, and it’s all about the team. There's no pressure."

