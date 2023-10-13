Reba McEntire 'so mad' at Taylor Swift for dating 'crush' Travis Kelce

Reba McEntire has a bone to pick with Taylor Swift now that the pop star and NFL tight end Travis Kelce are reportedly dating.

McEntire admitted she has had a crush on the Kansas City Chiefs star despite her long term relationship with Rex Linn.

"Oh, my gosh, I am so mad at [Taylor] because I had a crush on him," the musician told "Today."

"Now I can’t have a crush anymore because he’s dating her."

"I was so devastated," McEntire added, joking that her "boyfriend" had "cheated" on her.

Swift and Kelce ignited romance rumors when the "Midnights" singer appeared alongside Kelce's mother in the game suite as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24.

McEntire has long thought Kelce was "so cute" and has commented on the tight end's appearance while watching football with Linn, whom she has been dating since 2020.

"We were watching him play because I love the Chiefs and I love Patrick [Mahomes], and I’d say, ‘Oh, he’s so cute. Oh, he’s so cute,’" she told "Today."

"When he and Taylor started dating, Rex said, ‘Your boyfriend’s got another girlfriend.’ I said, ‘Rub it in.’"

Swift and Kelce have not publicly confirmed a relationship, but Swift appeared Thursday night at the NFL star's game against the Denver Broncos. The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer wore an all-black outfit paired with a Kansas City Chiefs jacket for the appearance.

She spent time in a suite with Donna Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany.

Swift has steadily made headlines as she traveled around the country all summer for "The Eras Tour." More recently, Swift appeared at the premiere of the concert movie.

Despite the multiple public appearances by Swift at Kelce's games, the two are "still just getting to know each other."

"He is a charming guy," a source told People magazine. "It’s more of a hanging out situation than dating."

"He’s focusing on football like he always has," the insider added. "During the NFL season, his priority is the Chiefs, and it’s all about the team. There's no pressure."

