'Real Housewives of Orange County' star Shannon Beador charged with DUI, hit-and-run after car accident

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Shannon Beador is facing three misdemeanor charges after her arrest following a car accident last month.

On Friday, the 59-year-old reality star was charged by the Orange County District Attorney with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .08% or more and hit-and-run with property damage, per court records obtained by Fox News Digital.

Beador's blood alcohol content was higher than .20% at the time of her arrest, according to a report by Us Weekly.

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STAR SHANNON BEADOR ARRESTED FOR DRUNKEN DRIVING

On Sept. 17, the television personality was arrested after allegedly driving drunk during a hit-and-run accident in Newport Beach, California.

"I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday," a legal representative for Beador told Fox News Digital at the time. "She is extremely apologetic and remorseful.

"We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."

Beador's friend Jeff Lewis spoke about her arrest during the Sept. 18 episode of his SiriusXM show, "Jeff Lewis Live."

"Unfortunately, [Shannon] got a DUI on Saturday night. She was also in a car accident. She was injured, so she’s going to be recovering," the 53-year-old "Flipping Out" star said.

"Shannon and I have been friends for a very long time. I was shocked. She called me yesterday. We talked for a while, and I was shocked because I’ve never known Shannon to ever, ever, ever drink and drive. That is something that we have both discussed previously.

"I will tell you she is accepting full accountability. She is ashamed. She is embarrassed."

Lewis explained that he did not believe Beador is an alcoholic and shared that she planned to seek professional help.

"People are like, 'Oh she needs rehab,' ‘Oh she’s an alcoholic.’ I don’t think Shannon is an alcoholic," he said. "As her close friend, I think she’s been going through a lot of personal struggles right now. And I think she has been leaning on alcohol, but I don’t think she’s an alcoholic.

"I am happy to say that she is going to be entering counseling this week, so I am happy about that," Lewis added. "Aside from Shannon, nobody was hurt in the accident. I’m not justifying it. I’m not condoning it. I just am telling you what I know."

Beador broke her silence about the accident one month after her arrest. In a video she shared to Instagram Oct. 17, the California native addressed her fans while walking her dog Archie.

"I know it’s been a while since I posted, and there’s been a lot of talk about what happened recently," Beador said. "But, unfortunately, right now, I’m not in the position to comment. But there will be a time when I can, and I intend to be open, honest and authentic.

"Right now, I’m focusing on getting healthy, getting back to myself and walking Archie."