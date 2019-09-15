'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Danielle Staub calls off engagement: report

Turns out the 21st time wasn’t a charm.

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Danielle Staub has ended her engagement to Oliver Maier, according to People Magazine.

Staub, 57, who moved on quite quickly after she and Mary Caffrey divorced in February after nine months of marriage, was said to be getting ready to marry Maier in March.

However, the now-former couple postponed their marriage as the reality star said she was looking to spend more time with her two daughters before she tied the knot again.

“Danielle wants to spend a little time with her daughters as this happened very fast and caught them off-guard,” an insider told Page Six of Staub’s girls at the time.

On Thursday, she told Us Weekly that she had no interest in looking for love, with no mention of Maier.

“I’m not interested in dating, I’m totally off the market,” she said.

On her Instagram stories posted into the weekend — as news of her called-off engagement started to surface — Staub shared two quotes to her Instagram story including, “Privacy is power. What people don’t know, they can’t ruin,” and “Confidence is silent, insecurities are loud.”

The photo that confirmed their relationship in February is still live on her Instagram page.

Bravo cameras have followed Staub’s whirlwind love life over multiple seasons of “RHONJ” where it was revealed she was engaged 19 times before marrying Caffrey.

A rep for Staub did not immediately return our request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.