'Real Housewives' star Erika Jayne puts death threats on blast

Reality star is facing legal troubles stemming from Tom Girardi's law firm

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne has been on the receiving end of death threats.

The reality star and Broadway performer took aim at her critics Friday in two separate Instagram posts. The first is a screenshot she took from a "Real Housewives" fan account that shared the report that she allegedly spent $25 million from her estranged husband Tom Girardi's law firm to pay for glam, credit card purchases, among other things.

She circled a comment from one user who wrote that Jayne "needs to be executed."

"Trying to kill me now? Stop threatening my life," Jayne, 50, captioned her post.

HOW ERIKA JAYNE’S COMPANY ALLEGEDLY SPENT $25M FROM TOM GIRARDI’S FIRM: REPORT

 Pictured: (l-r) Sutton Stracke, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ (Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

In a second post to her account, which boasts 2.4 million followers, she shared a screenshot of a direct message she received from another stranger.

"Feeling scared yet? The further the season gets, the more you should be worried about being in public …. talk about a marked woman," the user threatened Jayne.

Jayne has come under fire for months due to the legal woes surrounding her and her ex-husband. Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in November 2020.

Reality star had a message on Friday for the people sending her death threats online. (John Tsiavis/Bravo)

"The Real Housewives" star and the lawyer had been married for roughly 20 years.

One month after Jayne filed for divorce, Girardi was accused of embezzling $2 million from plane crash victims and the couple's assets were subsequently frozen. Girardi, 82, and Jayne have been accused of divorcing to protect their money and assets.

