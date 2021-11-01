'Real Housewives' expanding franchise to Dubai

Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchise is going international.

The network announced Monday that its 11th series, "The Real Housewives of Dubai," will premiere in 2022.

"Everything’s bigger in Dubai," executive producer Andy Cohen said in a press release. "I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international ‘Housewives’ series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides."

The cast has not yet been announced. While making an appearance on the TODAY show, Cohen added, "This is going to blow the lid off of the entire franchise."

The glamourous series will follow a "group of women navigating their relationships, careers, and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates," according to the presser.

"With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire's playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene. Whether they're coasting on a private plane, running their own empires or hosting on a private island, these glamourous, successful women are ready to serve up scorching hot drama and unexpected twists," it described.

Also premiering soon on NBC's streaming service, Peacock, is the rebooted franchise "The Real Housewives of Miami." It's returning for a fourth season in December after originally airing from 2011 to 2013.

The cast includes Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein, and Larsa Pippen plus newcomers Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, and Dr. Nicole Martin.