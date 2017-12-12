'Ray Donovan' 's Liev Schreiber seen out in NYC with beauty queen

Liev Schreiber was spotted out on Friday night with former Miss South Dakota Taylor Neisen, sources told Page Six.

Spies said the “Ray Donovan” star, 50, and Neisen were at “The Losers Lounge Tribute to Burt Bacharach” at Joe’s Pub together.

But, “They seemed tentative with each other, and not all over each other,” the source said. “They left together after intermission,” after sharing some fries.

Schreiber and Naomi Watts, the mother of his two kids, were a couple for 11 years before announcing their breakup last year.

A rep for Schreiber had no comment.

Neisen, 26, competed to be Miss USA in 2012, the same year Olivia Culpo won the crown.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.