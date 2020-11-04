'Ray Donovan' star Eddie Marsan seemingly mocks Jon Voight over his support of Donald Trump in pro-Biden tweet

“Ray Donovan” actor Eddie Marsan seemingly took a jab at his co-star Jon Voight over his staunch support of President Donald Trump.

The actor played Terry Donovan on the popular Showtime series, which aired its final episode in January, for seven seasons. He co-starred alongside Voight and shared a photo of the two of them on set along with an endorsement of Joe Biden Tuesday.

“Hey America, I know this is the most important election ever & the survival of your democratic institutions and the soul of America is at stake but...can we just take it back to me for a second,” Marsan wrote on Twitter. “Please vote for Joe Biden, I can’t spend another 4 years listening to this bullsh--.”

The image that accompanied the photo showed Marsan looking bored, frustrated and exhausted while sitting next to Voight. It didn’t take long for many to connect the dots and suggest that the actor was throwing shade at his co-star over his very public support of Trump.

CLICK HERE TO INTERACT WITH FOX NEWS VOTER ANALYSIS

In the past, Voight has taken to Twitter to share lengthy speeches in which he prays for the president and praises him over topics like his handling of the coronavirus. Most recently, the 81-year-old actor issued a harsh rebuke of Biden, going as far as to call the Democratic presidential candidate, “evil.”

"Trump must win -- he's real. He will bring back the people's trusts. These leftists are not for the American people. It's the biggest cover-up ever," he said.

CLICK HERE TO SEE FOX NEWS’ LIVE PROBABILITY DIALS

Voight claimed that Biden's plan is to bring back former President Barack Obama's policies, which Voight said "weakened America."

"We cannot let that happen again. The left are deceitful and have lied to the American people. They have stripped her mighty powers for their own ego of power to rule the nation's economy. Let us ask God to rid this horror and let us hold a candle on this land of the free and bring her back to the place she once stood proud," Voight continued.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Throughout the video, the Academy Award winner touched on his faith, adding that God "will vanquish deceit."

Representatives for Voight did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, it's possible that Marsan has already made his peace with his co-star's politics. In 2018 Marsan shared a tweet in which he noted that he's fond of Voight despite their ideological differences.

"Jon Voight is a friend of mine and a colleague of many years who I happen to disagree with politically," he wrote at the time. "You don’t know the man, I do. So Excuse me if my opinion of him doesn’t fit your dogmatic narrative and that my political opinions don’t fit your predetermined view of the WC."