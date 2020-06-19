Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Departed
Published

Rapper Tray Savage dead at 26 after fatal shooting in Chicago

By Julius Young | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 19Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 19

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Rapper Tray Savage is dead after he was shot and killed in Chicago on Friday. He was 26.

A spokesperson for the Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed to Fox News that Savage – whose real name is Kentray Young – died on Friday after succumbing to his injuries.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported after the shooting that the 26-year-old emcee and member of rapper Chief Keef’s Glo Gang cohort of recording artists was shot in the neck and shoulder after dropping his girlfriend off in a South Side neighborhood in Chatham around 11 a.m. local time.

JAS WATERS, 'THIS IS US' WRITER, DEAD

DAUGHTER OF SINGER HANK WILLIAMS JR. DEAD IN TENNESSEE AUTO CRASH: REPORTS

Citing police, the outlet said Savage continued driving his vehicle after being shot, striking three cars before his came to a halt. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said witnesses at the scene reported seeing a "white SUV, possibly a Mazda" speeding away from the site of the crash.

K-POP STAR YOHAN DEAD AT 28: REPORTS

The incident is currently under investigation by Area Two detectives and there are reportedly no suspects at this time.

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.