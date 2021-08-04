Rapper T.I. laughs off arrest in Amsterdam for bike incident involving cop: 'Living life to the fullest'

T.I. says he was arrested on Tuesday for getting into a minor bike collision with a cop but he seems to be taking the setback in stride.

The "Live Your Life" rapper went live on Instagram from what appeared to be a police station to reveal he had been "locked up" for getting caught using his cell phone while bike riding.

"I'm obviously not supposed to have my phone as I'm biking and because the policeman ran into me and broke his…rearview, you know, and because I didn't have my passport on me, I don't know. It'll be fine," the hip hop star said in between laughs.

T.I. said the officer was "extremely upset" but he admitted he was having a pleasant experience.

"I'm still not upset. I'm having a phenomenal time," he continued.

T.I. remained in good spirits as he was awaiting release. He said he was waiting on some help to obtain his passport and a credit card to post bond.

"They arrested me and they didn't even put me in handcuffs. They just opened the door and invited me to the backseat. I obliged. Man, let me see if I can make my bond right quick because they don't take cash," T.I. added as he removed a stack of bills from his jacket. "I've got cash in my pocket but they don't seem to take this."

The musician noted that he also had yet to be searched.

"We're working on the buddy system here and I like it," he said to the camera. "But I'll tell you what. I'm finna call my people and get my passport and s--t so they can come on up here."

"This is actually experiencing culture as it is. This is living life to the fullest in the moment, ya dig? I'll catch ya'll later. I got caught up talking," he concluded.

T.I. has been vacationing in Amsterdam this week with his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

"Happy 11th Anniversary Boss Lady @majorgirl I love you dearly & I thank God for you!! We been through it ALL & stayed creating memories the whole time. That's how we look up & it's 20 yrs later…well here's [cheers emoji] to 20 more 20s…all my love," the rapper captioned a series of photos of the two taking in the Amsterdam sights.

Months ago, the celebrity couple, who previously had their own VH1 reality TV series " T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle ," was hit with allegations they sexually abused and assaulted over 30 women. A report also said the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is investigating claims the couple sexually assaulted and drugged a woman in 2005. They have denied the allegations.

An attorney for the couple previously told Fox News in a statement: "The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country."

"Meanwhile, although we now appear for the first time to have the name of an ‘accuser' who supposedly filed a police report with LVPD, we have absolutely zero details about her or her claim," the statement concludes.