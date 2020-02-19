Rapper Pop Smoke dead at 20 in home invasion shooting: report

An aspiring rapper who went by the stage name of Pop Smoke was killed during a home invasion early Wednesday, according to a new report.

The rapper, 20, reportedly was at his Hollywood Hills, Calif. home around 4:30 a.m. when two men whose faces were covered with masks broke in and fired off multiple gunshots, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

The rapper was shot during the invasion before the men fled on foot, said the outlet.

TMZ reported Pop Smoke was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still searching for suspects and it is unclear if the young rapper knew the perpetrators. According to the gossip website, one man whose name has not been released was arrested and freed after authorities found he had no link to the crimes.

According to the young performer's verified Instagram account, the rapper was gearing up for his "Meet The Woo Tour" beginning in March. The rapper posted about several of his shows already being sold out just one week prior to his death.

Pop Smoke recently released an album titled "Meet The Woo 2" and has collaborated with Travis Scott. Nicki Minaj also did a remix of his song "Welcome to the Party" months after its initial release.