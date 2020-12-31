Rapper MF DOOM dead at 49

Rapper MF DOOM has died at the age of 49.

The musician's wife, Jasmine, shared the news of his passing on Instagram in the form of a letter written to the late rapper, born Daniel Dumile.

No cause of death was provided, and Jasmine said that the "All Caps" rapper "transitioned" on Oct. 31, 2020.

A spokesperson for MF DOOM did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

"Begin all things by giving thanks to THE ALL!" the note on Instagram began, before being addressed "To Dumile."

"The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for," she captioned a picture of the star wearing one of his signature masks. "Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off."

Jasmine continued, thanking her late husband for teaching her to have courage in love and for encouraging her to be the best version of herself.

"My world will never be the same without you," she said. "Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet."

MF DOOM was previously known as Zev Love X when he was part of the hip-hop trio KMD, known for their song "Sorcerers."

The star usually wore a mask inspired by the Marvel villain Doctor Doom. He was also known for his collaborations with other hip-hop stars such as Danger Mouse and Ghostface Killah.

Fans were clearly saddened by the news and expressed their grief in the comments of the post.

"Rest In Peace. I have no words," said a follower. "What an inspiration."

"RIP LEGEND," wrote another.

A third added: "Hurt beyond belief..."