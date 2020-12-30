‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Dawn Wells dead at 82

Dawn Wells, who famously played Mary Ann Summers, has died. She was 82.

She died in Los Angeles of COVID-19-related causes Wednesday morning, according to her publicist.

The actress starred as the unapologetic "good girl" who was stranded on an island with six other castaways. "Gilligan’s Island" ran from 1964 to 1967 – for three seasons – and yet it has never gone off the air. It continues to be screened across the world in over 30 languages.

Wells, a Reno native, represented Nevada in the Miss America pageant in 1959 before taking on the iconic role. For the role of Mary Ann, she beat out 350 other actresses, including Raquel Welch.

