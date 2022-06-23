Rapper Lil Tjay shot multiple times in New Jersey shooting, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rapper Lil Tjay was shot multiple times in an early morning shooting Wednesday in New Jersey, according to police.

The Edgewater Police Department received multiple 911 calls on Wednesday "just after midnight" regarding shots fired near 14 The Promenade in Edgewater, New Jersey, according to a press release.

Once officers arrived, they found Tione "Lil TJay" Merritt, 21, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Antoine Boyd, 22, was also found with a single gunshot wound, authorities said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Edgewater Police Department claim Mohamad Konate had attempted to rob Lil Tjay, Boyd and a third person, Jeffrey Valdez, at gunpoint when the shooting occurred.

Boyd and Valdez both were in possession of an unlawful weapon at the time of the shooting, according to authorities.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced Konate, 27, was arrested Wednesday on three charges of first-degree attempted murder, multiple armed robbery charges and weapons charges.

Valdez, 24, and Boyd were also arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, authorities said.

Lil Tjay underwent emergency surgery following the shooting, and his condition is currently unknown, according to TMZ.

The rapper grew up in the Bronx in New York City.

Lil Tjay grew popular following the release of his song "Resume" in 2018. Since then, he has gone on to collaborate with A-list rappers including 6lack, Polo G and Pop Smoke.