Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hip Hop Rap
Published

Rapper Lil Tjay shot multiple times in New Jersey shooting, police say

Lil Tjay was shot during an attempted armed robbery, according to authorities

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 6/22 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 6/22

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rapper Lil Tjay was shot multiple times in an early morning shooting Wednesday in New Jersey, according to police.

The Edgewater Police Department received multiple 911 calls on Wednesday "just after midnight" regarding shots fired near 14 The Promenade in Edgewater, New Jersey, according to a press release.

Once officers arrived, they found Tione "Lil TJay" Merritt, 21, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Antoine Boyd, 22, was also found with a single gunshot wound, authorities said.

Rapper Lil Tjay suffered multiple gunshot wounds after being involved in a New Jersey area shooting early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Rapper Lil Tjay suffered multiple gunshot wounds after being involved in a New Jersey area shooting early Wednesday morning, according to authorities. (Photo by Amy Sussman)

ATLANTA RAPPER TROUBLE, 34, KILLED IN SHOOTING

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Edgewater Police Department claim Mohamad Konate had attempted to rob Lil Tjay, Boyd and a third person, Jeffrey Valdez, at gunpoint when the shooting occurred.

Boyd and Valdez both were in possession of an unlawful weapon at the time of the shooting, according to authorities.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced Konate, 27, was arrested Wednesday on three charges of first-degree attempted murder, multiple armed robbery charges and weapons charges.

A 27-year-old New York City native attempted to rob Tjay and two others at gunpoint, authorities said.

A 27-year-old New York City native attempted to rob Tjay and two others at gunpoint, authorities said. (Photo by Steven Ferdman)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Valdez, 24, and Boyd were also arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, authorities said.

Lil Tjay underwent emergency surgery following the shooting, and his condition is currently unknown, according to TMZ.

The rapper grew up in the Bronx in New York City.

Lil Tjay got his big break after releasing his song "Resume" in 2018.

Lil Tjay got his big break after releasing his song "Resume" in 2018. (Photo by Brad Barket)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lil Tjay grew popular following the release of his song "Resume" in 2018. Since then, he has gone on to collaborate with A-list rappers including 6lack, Polo G and Pop Smoke.

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending