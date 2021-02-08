Rapper Kodak Black offers to pay college tuition for kids of FBI agents killed in Florida

Rapper Kodak Black is paying it forward.

The 23-year-old Florida native has offered to pay the college tuition for the children of the two FBI agents who were shot dead last week, his attorney Bradford Cohen confirmed to Fox News on Monday.

Two agents, Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, were killed during a raid in Sunrise, Fla., along with the suspect, who reportedly used a doorbell camera to watch and allegedly shoot the agents through a closed door as they approached the home.

Now, Kodak Black -- real name Bill Kahan Kapri -- has sent a letter to the FBI Miami Division offering to pay college tuition for the late agents' children.

According to TMZ, the letter, sent by Cohen, says that Kodak is aware of the difficulties of losing loved ones and grew up in a single-parent home.

He reportedly said that he wants to ensure that the families of the agents don't have to worry about paying for college in the future.

Black's attorney Cohen reportedly has a contact within the FBI Miami Division who confirmed that the agents both had minor children. According to the outlet, Alfin has a 3-year-old while Schwartzenberger has two children: A 4-year-old and a 9-year-old.

"Kodak has always put kids first in his charitable donations. He has a passion for making sure kids in crisis are supported financially and emotionally," Cohen told Fox News. "That being said, whatever he can do to help, he always offers his assistance. He gives his heartfelt condolences to the families and hopes his offer eases their pain."

Reps for the FBI did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

This isn't Black's first time giving back, however, as he also donated $20,000 worth of toys to children in his hometown of Broward County, Fla., over the holidays, according to TMZ.

Black is among those to have recently received a sentence commutation from former President Donald Trump after being imprisoned for weapons charges.

The star isn't out of the woods just yet, legally speaking, as he still reportedly is facing charges of sexual assault in South Carolina, TMZ reports.

Prosecutors claim that the "Tunnel Vision" rapper sexually assaulted an 18-year-old woman in 2016 after a concert. Black hasn't spoken publicly about the accusations. Fox News has reached out to his rep for comment.