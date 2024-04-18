Expand / Collapse search
Georgia

Rapper GloRilla charged with drunk driving in suburban Atlanta

GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Woods, was pulled over in Suwanee, Georgia

Associated Press
Published
The rap artist known as GloRilla has been charged with drunken driving in Georgia, jail records show.

GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Woods, was charged Tuesday with first-offense driving under the influence of alcohol; having an open container of alcohol; and failing to obey a traffic control device, according to Gwinnett County Jail booking records.

Woods, 24, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested by police in Suwanee, about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta. Officers pulled over a black Mercedes-Benz after it was seen making a U-turn at a red light, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Glorilla

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: Singer Glorilla performs onstage during Weekend 2, Day 3 of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 23, 2023 in Indio, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

"I asked Woods how much she had consumed and what beverages she had consumed; however, Woods continued to relay that it does not matter and she was good to drive," the officer wrote in the police report obtained by the newspaper.

Woods' eyes appeared to be bloodshot, she had a hard time finishing her thoughts and refused to take a breathalyzer test, the officer wrote.

She was booked into the jail at 6:12 a.m. Tuesday and released at 9:41 a.m. the same day.

The jail records do not indicate whether Woods has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

