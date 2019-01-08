Rapper CupcakKe in the hospital after tweet about taking her own life: report

Rapper CupcakKe was reportedly taken to the hospital after she posted a cryptic tweet stating she was going to take her own life.

The Chicago-based rapper, whose real name is Elizabeth Harris, tweeted on Monday, “I’m about to commit suicide.” She posted a picture of the tweet on Instagram about an hour later and thanked her fans for their support.

“Thank you for everything y’all have done for me I really appreciate it,” the 21-year-old rapper wrote.

Chicago police confirmed to the BBC that the rapper was taken to the hospital for “a mental evaluation.”

“Officers went out a few times to check on Elizabeth,” the Chicago Police Department told the BBC. “Once they got in touch with her, they took her to hospital – not for her injuries – but for a mental evaluation.”

A number of stars tweeted out their support for CupcakKe and sent her well wishes.

Singer Charli XCX wrote that the rapper has inspired many fans.

“You have taught me and so many others so much about being ourselves, embracing exactly who we are and being proud of where we come from and what we stand for,” she wrote.

Iggy Azalea wrote, “I understand how hopeless and overwhelmed with negativity we can sometimes feel. I hope you’ll take some time with those that really know YOU best; then when you’re ready to come back stronger than ever!”

Comedian Elijah Daniel tweeted that CupcakKe was one of the “sweetest souls” he has ever met.

“I’ve never felt so relieved and sad at the same time, CupcakKe, I love you more than you’ll ever know. You’re one of the sweetest souls I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing, and you’re not leaving us. We won’t let it happen.”

CupcakKe was slated to tour the United Kingdom this week but pushed the dates back until next month, the BBC reported.