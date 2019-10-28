Rachel Weisz to play Elizabeth Taylor in biopic

Oscar winner Rachel Weisz will tackle the role of legendary actress Elizabeth Taylor in a new biopic," A Special Relationship."

As Variety reported, the film will explore Taylor's journey from actress to activist.

"Slumdog Millionaire" screenwriter Simon Beaufoy has written the script, which will tell the story through the lens of Taylor's assistant, Roger Wall. Directing duo Bert & Bertie (Katie Ellwood and Amber Finlayson) will helm the flick, according to the outlet.

“Audiences are clearly fascinated by the private lives of iconic Hollywood stars,” said the film's producers, Iain Canning and Emile Sherman. “There is no one more iconic than Elizabeth Taylor, and Simon Beaufoy has written a role that shines a light on Elizabeth’s humor and humanity, which will be beautifully brought to life through the extraordinary talents of Rachel Weisz.”

Trustees of Taylor's home and estate will also reportedly serve as producers on the film.

No production dates, release date or additional casting details were announced.

Most recently, Helena Bonham Carter played Taylor in 2014's "Burton and Taylor," while Lindsay Lohan took on the role in Lifetime's "Liz & Dick" in 2012.

Weisz was nominated for best supporting actress last year for her role in "The Favourite," and won the award in 2005 for "A Constant Gardener." She will next be seen in Marvel's "Black Widow."