Rachel Weisz is sick of being asked about working with other women

Rachel Weisz is over discussing what it's like to work with female co-stars.

While accepting the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Performance for her new film "The Favourite" at the Gotham Awards on Tuesday, the British actress chided the press for their trite questions about predominantly female casts.

"I hope one day, in the not-so-distant future, we don't get asked what it was like to share the screen with other women," Weisz told the audience at the ceremony, according to IndieWire. "Because I don’t think you ever ask men that. But I could be wrong."

Weisz stars in "The Favourite" with Olivia Colman and fellow Oscar winner Emma Stone as co-leads.

She appeared on stage holding cardboard cutout masks of her co-stars, who did not attend the event.

Despite her annoyance with the seemingly double standard in questions about the film, Weisz previously discussed that having all female leads was why she loved "The Favourite" so much.

"All films should be like this. They should have three women who are the good, the bad, and the ugly. The others have so many men," she told IndieWire in a feature published Monday. "Let's get people to write more things where women drive the story, the protagonists drive the story and get to be anything — whether cruel, vulnerable, kind, sadistic, powerful or manipulative, like we are in real life."

She added, "I get completely depressed talking about it like we are unicorns or something. They treat us as if we are an outlier. We do have to talk about it. It’s about what stories people choose to tell."

Though Weisz is a proponent for female-led films, she admitted she can't see a woman starring in the James Bond franchise.

"[Author Ian Fleming] devoted an awful lot of time to writing this particular character, who is particularly male and relates in a particular way to women," Weisz, who's married to current 007 star Daniel Craig, said in February. "Why not create your own story rather than jumping on to the shoulders and being compared to all those other male predecessors? Women are really fascinating and interesting and should get their own stories."