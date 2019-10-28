Arnold Schwarzenegger among stars forced to evacuate homes as California wildfires rage

Thousands of Los Angeles residents -- including such stars as Arnold Schwarzenegger -- were forced to evacuate their homes on Monday morning after a wildfire broke out on the west side of the city, dubbed the Getty Fire.

Schwarzenegger, 72, tweeted early this morning, letting fans know that he had safely relocated and urging others to do the same.

"We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning," his message read. "If you are in an evacuation zone, don't screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians."

Schwarzenegger's ex-wife, Maria Shriver, tweeted that she had also evacuated.

"So grateful to our firefighters putting their lives on the line for all of us," she tweeted. "We have evacuated, but we're safe. Praying for our neighbors."

Basketball superstar LeBron James was another big name among the evacuees.

"Man the LA (fires) aren't no joke," he said on Twitter. "Had to emergency evacuate my house and I've been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far!"

James later tweeted: "Finally found a place to accommodate us! Crazy night man!"

Ryan Phillippe retweeted James' tweet, along with a simple "same."

Marvel star Clark Gregg also turned to Twitter to let his fans know that he had safely gotten out of the fire area.

"Safe in a hotel room with my family and dogs," he said. "Awakened and evacuated by the amazing alert system from #lafd."

Ousted "Mayans M.C." showrunner Kurt Sutter took to Instagram to share a video of the flames near his home.

"Evacuated... Apparently, everything around me is burning the f--k down," he captioned the video. "Rough week."

Director Peter Berg ("Deepwater Horizon," "Friday Night Lights") also shared a video on Instagram, saying he had an "eventful evening."

"Thanks @losangelesfiredepartment," he said in the caption. "I have no words to describe my respect for these men and women."

The blaze erupted before dawn on Monday on the west side of Sepulveda Pass, where Interstate 405 passes through the Santa Monica Mountains, and roared up slopes, threatening thousands of homes.

