R. Kelly's Chicago trial delayed again due to coronavirus concerns

R. Kelly's trial for child pornography allegations and other charges has once again been delayed.

A federal judge pushed the Chicago case into 2021 due to concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The trial was originally set for April this year before being pushed back to October. The 53-year-old disgraced musician is now set to be tried on Sept. 13, 2021.

The date is subject to change still, judge Harry Leinenweber said in a hearing that took place over the phone.

R. KELLY'S EX-WIFE ANDREA KELLY COMPARES HER MARRIAGE TO 'AMERICAN HORROR STORY': 'YOU CAN'T HEAL IN THE LIE'

R. Kelly has been behind bars for over a year now, having been arrested in July 2019.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him in which he was accused of filming himself having sex with minors. He was also accused of paying off potential witnesses for his 2008 trial, encouraging them to change their stories.

R. KELLY DENIED BAIL BY FEDERAL APPEALS COURT IN NEW YORK

Prosecutors have said they expect it will take about three weeks to present their evidence in court, once a trial happens.

Chicago isn't the only place where Kelly -- born Robert Sylvester Kelly -- faces legal trouble.

In New York, the singer faces federal racketeering charges. He also faces such charges in Minnesota and the state of Illinois. A trial in New York is currently set to take place on April 7.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kelly has requested to be released from prison multiple times and has been consistently denied. He's cited inmate-on-inmate violence and the spread of coronavirus as reasons for his potential release.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The star has maintained innocence on all charges and denies ever having sexually abused anyone.

The Associated Press contributed to this report