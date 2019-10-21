Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali fighting stage 4 pancreatic cancer

Frankie Banali, the drummer of the band Quiet Riot, has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

After missing a handful of live performances, Danali made an announcement on Facebook, explaining his situation. The post was made on podcaster Mitch Lafon's page.

"Since April 17th I have been battling stage four pancreatic cancer,” he said. "The original prognosis was very scary. I had quite a battle on my hands and it took a lot, but I am thankful to say that after several rounds of chemo and other treatments I am on the mend."

"The road ahead is not going to be easy but cancer has met its match and I plan to continue fighting," read his statement. "I wish I could have been with you all at every Quiet Riot performance as this is the first time in 38 years I have ever missed a gig. Please know that if I had been able to fly on a plane and play a show nothing else would have stopped me. I am feeling much better and stronger now.”

And because he's feeling stronger, Banali announced that he'll be playing with Quiet Riot live this weekend.

"I intend to play the Quiet Riot concert at the Whiskey A Go Go on Saturday October 26th and to continue touring in 2020 with Quiet Riot, so I hope to see you there."

The post ended with the rocker thanking fans for their support.