Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Pageant will feature a circus-themed party and a London bus-sized dragon

Queen Elizabeth’s celebration to ring in her 70 years on the throne will feature a centerpiece resembling a London bus-sized giant dragon.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant is set for Sunday, June 5, 2022, which will be the final day of a four-day weekend of festivities marking the Queen’s seven-decade reign.

According to People magazine, the event is described as a circus-like atmosphere.

The charade is said to feature some 5,000 people from around the U.K. and the Commonwealth including marching bands and local community groups, the event’s organizers relayed to the Victoria & Albert Museum in London early on Tuesday.

A costume party of 250 animals will also take place during the jubilee and will act as an interpretation of the moment when Elizabeth took the helm – when she was in Kenya with her late husband Prince Philip, whose spirit and marriage of 73 years to Elizabeth will also be reflected.

The days-long party will "see the Platinum Jubilee as an opportunity for the country to emerge re-energized and renewed" from the coronavirus pandemic and political upheaval caused by the U.K. leaving the European Union, Nicholas Coleridge, co-chair of the pageant committee said.

The "great national event" will commemorate the "unifying global force that is Her Majesty the Queen," he added.