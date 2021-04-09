Prince Philip: Queen Elizabeth was ‘steady, calm’ ahead of Duke of Edinburgh’s death

Queen Elizabeth II was at peace with the ever-increasing possibility of losing her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip following years of health troubles.

Former press secretary to the Queen, Charles Anson, told People magazine on Friday that the 94-year-old monarch was prepared for Philip’s death simply because she thought about it so much where it became second nature to accept the inevitable.

"She would have thought about this moment several times and her way would be to remain as steady and as calm as possible," Anson told the publication. "That comes naturally to her through her temperament and her experience."

Added Anson, "In my years of working for her she was always calm, no matter what was going on. But for any human being, this is a very cathartic moment."

Throughout his years working for the Queen, Anson said Philip has no reservations about his role as Elizabeth’s biggest supporter and advocate – a position Philip performed with great honor, according to the royal insider.

"There were some things they had to deal with together that were difficult, but it was a long marriage with a great deal of happiness," said Anson. "He took very seriously his role as a support for the Queen as monarch."

For the Queen, Anson was able to provide "a great level support from a strong outward-looking man of action that he was. He was a natural of his generation to be at his wife's side," Anson maintained, adding, "[Philip] very quickly came to terms to watching to be in that role of support as well as running his own life."

In the days leading up to Philip’s death, Elizabeth was surrounded by her inner circle of those within her household and was given an "enormous amount of family support" and will "also take comfort from the enormity of the support from all over the world," Anson relayed.

The Duke of Edinburgh had undergone heart surgery earlier this year but his health struggles had begun well beforehand.

In 2011, he was rushed to a hospital by helicopter after suffering chest pains and treated for a blocked coronary artery. In 2017, he spent two nights in the King Edward Hospital and was hospitalized for 10 days in 2018 for a hip replacement.

Philip was last hospitalized in December 2019, spending four nights in the King Edward Hospital for what the palace said was planned treatment of a pre-existing condition.

The royal family confirmed Philip’s death on Friday in a statement.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," the statement reads.

At the time of his death, Philip's full title was His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich, Knight of the Garter, Knight of the Thistle, Order of Merit, Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire, Companion of the Order of Australia, Companion of the Queen's Service Order, Privy Counselor.

He was the second person ever to bear the title "Duke of Edinburgh," the first being his great-great-uncle, Prince Alfred Ernest Albert. His son, Prince Edward, will now assume the title.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.