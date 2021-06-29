Expand / Collapse search
Published

Queen Elizabeth II gives Kate Middleton a new job

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Prince William announced Kate Middleton's new role within the royal family during a visit Tuesday to BAE Systems’ shipyard near Glasgow, Scotland.  

The Duchess of Cambridge will be the sponsor of a new naval battleship, HMS Glasgow, according to Prince William. Queen Elizabeth II appointed Middletown to the position.  

"This role will see The Duchess supporting the crew through milestones, events and deployments over the vessel's coming years of service," the Royal Family said in a statement on Twitter.

PRINCE WILLIAM, PRINCE HARRY ALLEGEDLY ARGUED AT PRINCE PHILIP'S FUNERAL: ‘NO RECONCILIATION’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary on Thursday, April 29.

(Chris Floyd/Camera Press/PA via AP)

Prince William mentioned his grandfather, Prince Phillip, while discussing the construction of the new ship.  

"My family’s affection for the Royal Navy is well known, and as I saw the work taking place here today, I was thinking of my Grandfather, The Duke of Edinburgh," Prince William said. "He would have been fascinated and very excited to see such advances in skills and technology being put into practice." 

Prince William attended multiple events in Scotland over the past two days alongside his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. On Tuesday, William was taken on a tour of the shipyard and spoke to BAE Systems’ graduates, according to People magazine.  

