Queen Elizabeth II gives Kate Middleton a new job

Prince William announced Kate Middleton's new role within the royal family during a visit Tuesday to BAE Systems’ shipyard near Glasgow, Scotland.

The Duchess of Cambridge will be the sponsor of a new naval battleship, HMS Glasgow, according to Prince William. Queen Elizabeth II appointed Middletown to the position.

"This role will see The Duchess supporting the crew through milestones, events and deployments over the vessel's coming years of service," the Royal Family said in a statement on Twitter.

Prince William mentioned his grandfather, Prince Phillip, while discussing the construction of the new ship.

"My family’s affection for the Royal Navy is well known, and as I saw the work taking place here today, I was thinking of my Grandfather, The Duke of Edinburgh," Prince William said. "He would have been fascinated and very excited to see such advances in skills and technology being put into practice."

