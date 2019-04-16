Queen Elizabeth says she's 'deeply saddened' by the Notre Dame fire in a statement to the French President

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip extended their condolences to French President Emmanuel Macron following the tragic fire that ripped through the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

On Monday, a fire broke out at the world-renowned French landmark that saw one of its iconic spires collapse in flames and damaged roughly two-thirds of the structure’s roof. No deaths have been reported. As French citizens gathered to watch and pray for the cathedral's safety, the Queen released a statement extending her condolences to Macron.

MEGHAN MARKLE 'SHUNNING' QUEEN ELIZABETH'S DOCTORS FOR DELIVERY OF ROYAL BABY: REPORT

“Prince Philip and I have been deeply saddened to see the images of the fire which has engulfed Notre-Dame Cathedral,” a statement issued from the palace on behalf of the Queen reads. “I extend my sincere admiration to the emergency services who have risked their lives to try to save this important national monument.”

She concluded: “My thoughts and prayers are with those who worship at the Cathedral and all of France at this difficult time."

As firefighters battled the blaze, Macron tweeted a message of hope to his followers.

THE ROYAL FAMILY’S CHRISTENING GOWN: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT ITS 178-YEAR-OLD HISTORY

“Notre-Dame of Paris is in flames. Emotion in the whole nation. Thoughts for all Catholics and for all French," The French President wrote. "Like all our countrymen, I'm sad to see this part of us burn."

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire. Notre Dame was undergoing a $6.8 million renovation project, with some sections under scaffolding, while bronze statues were removed last week for work.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fire started roughly five or six minutes after the cathedral closed at 6:45 p.m., France 24 reported.

Fox News' Lucia Suarez contributed to this report.

