Massive fire breaks out in Notre Dame cathedral in Paris

A massive fire broke out at the famed Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Smoke could be seen from a distance billowing out from the top of the medieval cathedral, while flames leaped out from two of its bell towers.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo called it a "terrible fire."

The fire department was fighting the flames, while the area near the cathedral was being cleared.

Sources told Fox News that it appears the fire was related to recent construction done at the cathedral.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.