Queen Elizabeth II experiences video chat difficulties during conference call

Even the Queen struggles with video chatting from time to time.

When the spread of coronavirus forced a great deal of the world to stay at home, people had to adapt to a new way of conducting business, which meant more meetings via video chat.

The royal family is no exception as Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and even Queen Elizabeth II have conducted business, made appearances and held meetings over video.

On Tuesday, a video was published online by the royal family featuring the 94-year-old monarch chatting with a number of employees of KPMG, an international audit and tax advisory firm, per its website.

QUEEN ELIZABETH'S OFFICIAL TWITTER ACCOUNT MISFIRES NOW-DELETED TWEET

During the chat, the royal -- like many around the globe already have -- experienced some technical difficulties.

At three minutes and 49 seconds into the chat, the Queen began to ask one of the employees a question when her video feed cut out.

"I'm sorry?" asks the employee just before her image returns. "I'm sorry, ma'am, I lost you."

"You just disappeared," said the queen with a smile. "All of you."

PRINCE WILLIAM BIDS GRANDMOTHER QUEEN ELIZABETH II GOODBYE AFTER ROYAL FAMILY REUNION

The monarch also made note of the difficulties of operating a business amid the ongoing pandemic.

"It is difficult when people are used to being so close to each other and everybody's been divided up so much," she said.

Despite the pandemic, the queen was able to spend a brief amount of time with her royal family recently.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

William and his wife Kate Middleton were able to join the queen and several other members of the royal family -- including Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex -- after William and Middleton, both 38, completed a train tour just days ago.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

According to People magazine, the gathering was the first time many members of the family had seen one another since the beginning of the pandemic.