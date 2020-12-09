Prince William bids grandmother Queen Elizabeth II sweet goodbye after royal family reunion

The royals are bidding one another farewell.

Prince William was able to reunite with several of his family members briefly on Tuesday after wrapping up a Royal Train Tour in tribute to those who have served their communities during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to People magazine.

Among the royals that were able to reconvene with William and his wife Kate Middleton were Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

According to the outlet, the reunion was the first time many of the family members had seen one another since the beginning of the pandemic.

The family gathering took place at Windsor Castle in England.

As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were welcomed to the castle, classic Christmas carols "Hark the Herald Angels Sing" and "The First Noel" were performed, and later, the Salvation Army band played music while the family members mingled.

As the Queen was returning to the castle after wishing her family farewell, William shared a sweet goodbye with his 94-year-old grandmother.

"Bye, Gran," he called out, according to the magazine.

Traditionally, the royal family spends Christmas at the Queen's Sandringham estate, but plans changed this year.

Instead, the Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, will remain at Windsor Castle for the holidays.

People reports that Prince Charles, 72, and Camilla, 73, plan to visit the monarch at some point during the holiday season, but whether a visit from William and his family will take place is unknown.