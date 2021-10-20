Expand / Collapse search
Queen Elizabeth II
Published

Queen Elizabeth cancels trip to Ireland on the advice of medical team

The monarch is taking the advice of medical experts to get some rest

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly canceled a trip to Northern Ireland at the behest of medical experts who want her to rest for a few days. 

Buckingham Palace didn't offer specifics on the decision but says the 95-year-old monarch is "in good spirits,'' and disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland for engagements Wednesday and Thursday.

"The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future,'' the palace said.

Instead of the trip, Queen Elizabeth II will be resting at Windsor Castle, where she has stayed since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year out of an abundance of caution for her safety.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, followed by Britain's Princess Anne, right, arrives to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, followed by Britain's Princess Anne, right, arrives to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Arthur Edwards/Pool Photo via AP)

The decision comes just days after Elizabeth was seen using a walking stick at a major public event when attending a Westminster Abbey service marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion, an armed forces charity.

She had previously been photographed using a cane in 2003, but that was after she underwent knee surgery.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the 2017 Braemar Highland Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 2, 2017 in Braemar, Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the 2017 Braemar Highland Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 2, 2017 in Braemar, Scotland. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

The queen, who was widowed this year, still keeps a busy schedule of royal duties. On Tuesday, she held audiences with diplomats and hosted a reception at Windsor Castle for global business leaders.

The Queen is clearly reluctant to allow her age to slow her down. The news comes as the British royal politely declined the honor of being named "Oldie of the Year" by a British magazine, saying she does not meet "the relevant criteria."

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the set of the long running television series Coronation Street, in Manchester, England, Thursday July 8, 2021.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the set of the long running television series Coronation Street, in Manchester, England, Thursday July 8, 2021. (AP/Scott Heppell)

Oldie magazine on Tuesday published the response instead of officially giving her the accolade. 

"Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such The Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept, and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient," said a letter from her assistant private secretary, Tom Laing-Baker. He ended the letter "with Her Majesty’s warmest best wishes."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

