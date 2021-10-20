Queen Elizabeth cancels trip to Ireland on the advice of medical team

Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly canceled a trip to Northern Ireland at the behest of medical experts who want her to rest for a few days.

Buckingham Palace didn't offer specifics on the decision but says the 95-year-old monarch is "in good spirits,'' and disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland for engagements Wednesday and Thursday.

"The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future,'' the palace said.

Instead of the trip, Queen Elizabeth II will be resting at Windsor Castle, where she has stayed since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year out of an abundance of caution for her safety.

The decision comes just days after Elizabeth was seen using a walking stick at a major public event when attending a Westminster Abbey service marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion, an armed forces charity.

She had previously been photographed using a cane in 2003, but that was after she underwent knee surgery.

The queen, who was widowed this year, still keeps a busy schedule of royal duties. On Tuesday, she held audiences with diplomats and hosted a reception at Windsor Castle for global business leaders.

The Queen is clearly reluctant to allow her age to slow her down. The news comes as the British royal politely declined the honor of being named "Oldie of the Year" by a British magazine, saying she does not meet "the relevant criteria."

Oldie magazine on Tuesday published the response instead of officially giving her the accolade.

"Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such The Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept, and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient," said a letter from her assistant private secretary, Tom Laing-Baker. He ended the letter "with Her Majesty’s warmest best wishes."

