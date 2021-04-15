Prince Philip's funeral guest list revealed

The list of 30 guests who plan on attending Prince Philip's funeral this Saturday has been revealed.

A ceremonial royal funeral for the late Duke of Edinburgh is scheduled to take place April 17 at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace announced earlier this week. Philip died at the age of 99 on Friday, April 9. He was married to Queen Elizabeth for 73 years.

Prince Harry, who stepped away from royal duties last year and now lives in California, has already made his way to the United Kingdom to attend the service along with other members of the royal family. His wife, Meghan Markle, who is pregnant, was advised by her doctor not to attend.

The funeral is scheduled to take place Saturday at Windsor Castle, with attendance limited to 30 because of coronavirus restrictions.

SENIOR ROYALS WON'T WEAR MILITARY UNIFORMS AT PRINCE PHILIP'S FUNERAL TO AVOID POTENTIALLY AWKWARD SITUATIONS

On Thursday, it was revealed that senior royals must wear civilian clothes to the funeral, defusing potential tensions over who would be allowed to don military uniforms.

Queen Elizabeth II's decision means Prince Harry won’t risk being the only member of the royal family not in uniform during Saturday’s funeral for his grandfather.

Members of the royal family often wear uniforms to public events by virtue of their honorary roles with the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force. But the Duke of Sussex lost his honorary military titles when he decided to give up frontline royal duties last year.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, served in the Royal Navy for 12 years and maintained close ties to the armed forces throughout his life. Military personnel will have a large role in honoring him Saturday despite the attendance limit.

ROYAL FAMILY MEMBERS SHARE UNSEEN PHOTOS OF PRINCE PHILIP WITH GREAT-GRANDKIDS

Members of the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the Royal Air Force and the British Army plan to take part in the funeral procession. Philip’s coffin will be carried to St. George’s Chapel on a specially adapted Land Rover, which he designed himself.

Here is the full list of guests who will attend the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

1. Queen Elizabeth II

2. Prince Charles

3. Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall

4. Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge

5. Duchess of Cambridge

6. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex

7. Prince Andrew, the Duke of York

8. Princess Beatrice

9. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

10. Princess Eugenie

11. Jack Brooksbank

12. Prince Edward

13. Countess of Wessex

14. Lady Louise Windsor

15. Viscount Severn

16. Princess Anne

17. Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence

18. Peter Phillips

19. Zara Phillips

20. Mike Tindall

21. Earl of Snowdon

22. Lady Sarah Chatto

23. Daniel Chatto

24. Duke of Gloucester

25. Duke of Kent

26. Princess Alexandra

27. Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden

28. Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse

29. Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg

30. The Countess Mountbatten of Burma