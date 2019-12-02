Pussycat Dolls reunion slammed as ‘absolutely disgraceful’ over complaints of raunchy costumes

A reunion performance by the Pussycat Dolls on Saturday night's edition of "The X-Factor: Celebrity" was met with intense backlash by viewers at home who apparently got more than what they asked for in the group’s first performance together since 2010.

The group of pop music veterans -- comprised of Nicole Scherzinger, 41, Ashley Roberts, 38, Kimberly Wyatt, 37, Carmit Bachar, 45, and Jessica Sutta, 37 -- immediately drew scrutiny for their wardrobes.

Donning sheer black bodysuits with black patent-leather, the quintet gyrated and gallivanted on stage during a performance of their hit singles including, "Don't Cha" and Buttons." The performance on ITV generated a total of 419 complaints, according to U.K. media regulating arm Ofcom.

Viewers at home felt the risqué getups were too much to handle, especially for children who were watching the primetime spectacle and voiced their dismay on Twitter.

“The outfits the #pussycatdolls are wearing on #XFactorCelebrity are totally inappropriate for 8.15pm [sic] on a family show. Not good role models for girls. You don't have to take your clothes [off] to be successful,” tweeted one upset user.

Another person echoed the sentiment, writing, “That was an absolutely disgraceful spectacle of the pussycat dolls and before the watershed, with kids watching! Their excessively revealing and totally inappropriate ‘outfits’ and S&M style dance moves wouldn’t have been out of place on an adult channel!”

The "watershed" refers to a time period when TV channels are allowed to air more adult programming. In the U.K., the watershed period for over-the-air TV begins at 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, one Twitter user called the performance “disgusting and misogynistic,” after stating, “Whoever thought those outfits were a good idea for the Pussycat Dolls needs the sack. It's 8.15pm. Kids are awake. There's no need for us to see half dressed women, ever, let alone on family show at this time.”

However, in spite of the onslaught of complaints from detractors, some argued that the Pussycat Dolls had done nothing wrong and that parents should have known what to expect from the women based on the group’s history as recording artists and performers.

"... The Pussycat Dolls are not Little Mix. They are not meant for children. Do NOT bring them to their shows,” read a tweet from one supporter. “PCD are grown women who can wear what they want. A good example to set for your kids is to perhaps not shame women for expressing their sexuality.”

Another viewer scoffed at the umbrage and was more enamored at the group seemingly falling into the fountain of youth, making light of the situation, writing, “Pussycat Dolls have given me life with their combined age of 970. Looking amazing still.”

The "Pussycat Dolls Reunion" tour is slated to kick off in the United Kingdom in April 2020.