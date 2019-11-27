Nicole Scherzinger teases Pussycat Dolls reunion

It's beginning to look like a Pussycat Dolls reunion is finally happening.

The girl group's lead vocalist, Nicole Scherzinger, took to Instagram to share a cryptic photo, teasing the reunion.

MARIAH CAREY'S 'ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU' BREAKS THREE WORLD RECORDS

The post, simply captioned "#PCDReunion," features an image of a black heart with the band's name written across it in pink and white lettering.

An official Instagram page for the band was also created on Wednesday, sharing the same photo, but cut up into nine pieces, so a user must view the whole page to see the complete image.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the group will reportedly go on tour in 2020, with tickets going on sale on Sunday.

MADONNA CANCELS 'MADAME X' SHOWS DUE TO 'OVERWHELMING' PAIN: 'I MUST REST AND FOLLOW DOCTOR'S ORDERS'

"All of the girls could not be more excited to be back on stage together #PCD #PCD2020," Carmit, 45, told ET.

Adding fuel to the flame, other band members Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta and Kimberly Wyatt also posted the photo.

Melody Thornton, however, didn't share the photo.

Scherzinger, 41, now a judge on "The Masked Singer," also spoke with ET about the possibility of a reunion.

"Well, I hear about this every day," Sherzinger said. "I am doing three shows right now, all at the same time. So I'm really focused on that."

"I wouldn't rule it out," she admitted, "because I love my girls and I loved my time with them. I wouldn't rule it out but I can't confirm anything right now. There's a little nugget, guys! Do whatever you want with it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The group found success in songs like "Don't Cha" and "Buttons" before disbanding in 2009.